Azexport outlines innovation applied by Alibaba e-commerce portal

28 March 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

The representatives of the Azexport portal operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) and Alibaba e-commerce platform held a regular meeting, Azernews reports, citing the CAERC.

According to the information received from the CAERC, the meeting discussed the issues such as innovations applied by Alibaba, advertising strategy, international trends, and certification.

It is of note that the Azexport portal has been a gold member of the Alibaba e-commerce platform for more than seven years. Currently, up to a thousand Azerbaijani products are displayed on the platform, and from this platform, the Azexport portal mainly receives export orders from the countries of Asia, the Gulf, and Oceania.

