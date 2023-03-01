New resident starts operation at Hajigabul Industrial Estate [PHOTO]

1 March 2023 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

One more resident, Provive LLC, has started operating in the Hajigabul Industrial Estate under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), Azernews reports.

Chairman of EZDA Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov, and the head of the Hajigabul District Executive Authority Rustam Khalilov, got acquainted with the activities of Provive LLC, the report adds.

Provive LLC is specialized in the production of protein and organic fertilizer from waste. Based on innovative technology, the enterprise will produce protein (of animal origin) and organic fertilizer Zoohumus from food waste using "Black soldier fly" larvae. This will prevent waste disposal, reduce the amount of harmful waste released into the atmosphere, and lead to eco-friendly, natural, and protein-rich products.

The investment volume of the enterprise is $1.4m and the enterprise will create 20 permanent jobs. Currently, the monthly production capacity of the enterprise is 15 tons, and it is planned to increase this volume up to 30 tons in the near future. The enterprise operates on an area of 1 ha. Provive LLC was granted residency status in Hajigabul Industrial Estate in February 2020. The enterprise is also supported by SMBDA.

