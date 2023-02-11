Azerbaijani food safety system meets world standards - agency chief

11 February 2023 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

The food safety system in place in Azerbaijan meets world standards, Azernews reports.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at the end of a conference on the results of the EU twinning project on "Strengthening Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures in Azerbaijan".

He noted that the European Union helps Azerbaijan by all means in improving the food safety system.

He said that all the tasks, set within the framework of the twinning project that has been ongoing in Azerbaijan for 26 months, have been successfully completed.

“Within the framework of the program, foreign specialists were involved and special training was conducted, and special laboratories were created, which allows to improve the protection of plants and ensure the necessary conditions for their productivity,” he added.

Another participant of the conference, the director of the State Plant Service under the Ministry of Agriculture of Lithuania, Sergeus Fedotovas, said that Lithuania seeks to assist Azerbaijan in the introduction of advanced technologies in the agricultural sector.

"Our cooperation with Azerbaijan began at a difficult time for everyone - in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite the difficulties, we were able to achieve results and successfully complete the program," Fedotovas added.

