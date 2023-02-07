Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 7 2023

Deposits from financial institutions increase by 17.1 percent in 2022

7 February 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)
Deposits from financial institutions increase by 17.1 percent in 2022
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

At the end of 2022, deposits attracted by Azerbaijani banks from financial institutions amounted to AZN1.3bn ($0.76bn), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more