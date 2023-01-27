Azernews.Az

Friday January 27 2023

Funds allocated to fixed capital amount to $10.75bn [PHOTO]

27 January 2023 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Funds allocated to fixed capital amount to $10.75bn [PHOTO]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The funds allocated to the fixed capital increased by 5.5 percent amounting to AZN18.27bn ($10.75bn) in 2022, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more