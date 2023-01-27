Funds allocated to fixed capital amount to $10.75bn [PHOTO]

27 January 2023 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The funds allocated to the fixed capital increased by 5.5 percent amounting to AZN18.27bn ($10.75bn) in 2022, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

