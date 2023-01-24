Azerbaijani oil prices up on January 23

24 January 2023 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $2.2 amounting to $92.11 per barrel on January 23, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $2.19, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $89.82 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, and the price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50.97 per barrel, which is an increase of $2.19.

