Azerbaijan sees increase in start-up projects

17 January 2023 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 144 start-up projects have been registered in Azerbaijan so far, Azernews reports via Vugar Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

He said this when speaking at a news conference on the results of 2022.

He stated that a number of acceleration and incubation centers have been established in the country to support start-ups so far.

“In 2022, $470 million worth of products were exported through the Azexport portal, and $270 million through the `single window' platform. The main countries where Azerbaijani products (precious metals, dairy products, beverages) were exported were Sweden, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, and Kazakhstan,” he said.

Vusal Gasimli noted that 633 certificates for free trade have been issued to entrepreneurs until now.

