Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 11 2023

Azerbaijan investing extra $100m for BTK extension

11 January 2023 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan investing extra $100m for BTK extension
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

Azerbaijan is investing an extra $100 million for the extension of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Azernews reports, referring to economist and MP Vugar Bayramov.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more