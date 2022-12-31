Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents
Azerbaijan's Central Bank has suspended the licenses of seven individual insurance agents.
The revocation of the licenses was based on the voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Azerbaijani law "on insurance activity".
List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:
|№
|Insurance agent
|License issue date
|License number
|1
|Matanat Hajizada
|21.10.2019
|SA-0170
|2
|Telman Ismiyev
|16.03.2009
|000044
|3
|Vasif Kazimov
|22.06.2015
|080676
|4
|Renat Gurbanov
|10.10.2022
|SA-0246
|5
|Elmail Mirzoyev
|01.06.2009
|000126
|6
|Vahid Ramazanzada
|16.03.2009
|000011
|7
|Ilgar Sardarov
|07.09.2017
|SA-0019
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz