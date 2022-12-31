Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents

31 December 2022 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Central Bank has suspended the licenses of seven individual insurance agents.

The revocation of the licenses was based on the voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Azerbaijani law "on insurance activity".

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

№ Insurance agent License issue date License number 1 Matanat Hajizada 21.10.2019 SA-0170 2 Telman Ismiyev 16.03.2009 000044 3 Vasif Kazimov 22.06.2015 080676 4 Renat Gurbanov 10.10.2022 SA-0246 5 Elmail Mirzoyev 01.06.2009 000126 6 Vahid Ramazanzada 16.03.2009 000011 7 Ilgar Sardarov 07.09.2017 SA-0019

---

