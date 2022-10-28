Azerbaijan to create database on public-private partnership projects

28 October 2022 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A new database will be created on projects of public-private partnership in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

This issue was reflected in the new draft law "On public-private partnership", which was discussed at today's meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the draft law, the authorized body will be created that will control the electronic database on projects of public-private partnership, the conditions and criteria for selecting the winner of the tender, the main terms of the public-private partnership agreement, the preparation and implementation of public-private partnership projects, including current and completed projects within the framework of public-private partnership agreements, reports on the status of project implementation.

The parties of the public-private partnership agreement submit a copy of agreement with the relevant documents to the authorized body with seven working days after its conclusion or amendment, in order to enter this information into the database, in accordance with Article 35.1 of the law.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz