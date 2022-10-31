Fiber optic communication line building along Caspian Sea bed to begin in 2023

31 October 2022 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Construction of a fiber optic communication line along the Caspian Sea bed will begin in 2023, Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Musin said.

He made the remarks while speaking at the ICTWeek Uzbekistan 2022 in Samarkand, Azernews reports per Trend.

The minister stated that this project will provide the regional countries with alternative access to the internet, as well as expand the transit of traffic between Europe and Asia.

“This idea is of interest to all Central Asia countries since alternative ways will provide better internet even to the most remote places of the region,” he said.

According to the agreement between the governments of the two countries, it is planned to build fiber-optic communication lines along the Caspian Sea bed.

Operators-participants will invest their own funds in the construction of communication lines, the preliminary cost of which is $40 million. The length of the cable on the seabed will be about 380-400 km. The projected data transmission capacity will be no less than 4-6 Tbit/sec.

The project provides for the transit of internet traffic through the territory of Kazakhstan and the undersea cable to Azerbaijan with further exit to Europe. It contributes to the strengthening of the transit potential of the countries, both by increasing transit capacity and at the expense of their diversification, and will create an alternative route for traffic transit.

