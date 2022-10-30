Official: Constant measures being taken to turn Azerbaijan into transport hub [PHOTO]

30 October 2022 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Constant measures are being taken to improve the legal framework in order to turn Azerbaijan into one of the main transport centers of the region, increase transit and regional transportation, and simplify transit transport and logistics processes, Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at a ministerial meeting to discuss transport issues.

Speaking at the event, the deputy minister briefed about the work carried out recently in the country’s transport sector, railway, air and water transport, freight, and passenger transport. He also spoke about the ongoing reforms to upgrade the passenger transport fleet and the planned innovations.

Touching upon the issue of improving the organization of passenger transportation services, Rahman Hummatov noted that this area is currently being analyzed in detail. In this regard, he stated that the possibilities of establishing a sustainable financial model and creating a more efficient management system with the introduction of a cashless payment system are being studied.

In a comment on the current situation in the taxi service sector, he stated that the main problem is poor regulation in this area, adding that this leads to unfair competition and low quality of services.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the current situation, problems, and prospects in the transport sector and to listen to proposals. During the discussion, an exchange of views took place on the reforms carried out in the sector, regulation of public transport, increasing local carriers’ access to the international transport market, and the importance of applying digital technologies in this sector.

The meeting highlighted that work is underway to regulate the sector, improve legislation and introduce effective control mechanisms. The main goal of the investigations and work carried out is to protect the interests of all entrepreneurs operating in this sector, to ensure passenger safety, and information security, as well as compliance with environmental requirements, and to prevent unfair competition and monopoly.

In order to ensure the mobility of the population, the need to build an integrated transport system was highlighted. An exchange of views also took place on the development of alternative modes of transport and the improvement of bus lanes.

