Official: EBRD continues to implement green projects in Azerbaijan

8 October 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) continues to implement projects in Azerbaijan as part of its green program, the bank's Sustainable Infrastructure Group senior banker Tea Malikzada said.

The remarks were made at the Azerbaijani National Urban Forum.

"The EBRD is delighted to work with one of its favorite cities - Ganja. One of the projects that the EBRD is implementing in the city concerns the settlement of solid waste collection. The EBRD has allocated 10 million euros for its implementation," she said.

Malikzada noted that the project will finance the modernization of municipal solid waste collection infrastructure and increase operational and financial efficiency, which will lead to savings of 179 tons of CO2 per year.

"The project includes the acquisition of vehicles and containers for waste collection and street cleaning, the optimization of waste collection services, and as a result, the improvement of the environment," she said.

Further, she added that another project implemented in Ganja finances the modernization of street lighting. According to her, the project includes the installation of LED luminaires, automated lighting control systems, the introduction of dimming systems, and other advanced street lighting technologies.

"All this will provide significant energy savings, improved quality of service, and standards in the field of public health and safety," she added.

The forum kicked off on October 5 in Aghdam city and continued on October 6 in Baku.

