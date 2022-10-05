Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan ink MoU on halal quality infrastructure

5 October 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding on halal keyfiyyat (quality) infrastructure, Azernews reports.

The document was signed between the Azerbaijani Standardization Institute under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market and the Kazakh Institute of Standardization and Metrology.

The parties agreed to exchange experience on standardization of halal products, training of specialists, technical cooperation, and promotion measures for certification of halal products.

The development of standards for halal products and services will be carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries.

To note, representatives of the Azerbaijani Institute of Standardization took part in the annual meeting of the International Organization for Standardization in the United Arab Emirates.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with the Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services, and Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market. Azerbaijan's investments in the Kazakh non-oil sector from 1995 to 2021 amounted to more than $200 million, while Kazakhstan's investments in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector totaled about $100 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $135.7 million in 2021.

