Minister: Azerbaijan's electricity output from renewable sources up in Jan-Aug

15 September 2022 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Electricity production from renewable sources, including hydropower, increased by 352.6 million kWh and amounted to 1.5 billion kWh in January-August 2022, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

"In January-August, compared to the same period last year, #electricity production from renewable sources, including hydropower amounted to1555.4 million kWh with an increase of 352.6 million kWh," the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

According to the data, electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants amounted to 1.3 billion kWh, at wind power plants to 59.3 million kWh, at solar power plants to 43.9 million kWh, and at the solid household waste plant to 143.7 million kWh.

In another post, Parviz Shahbazov noted that electricity production in the country increased by 2.6 percent and amounted to 19.1 billion kWh during the first eight months of 2022. He added that during the reporting period, electricity exports amounted to 1.4 billion kWh, and imports to 94.3 million kWh.

"According to operational data, for 8 months of this year, electricity production increased by 2.6% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 19115.7 mln kWh, #exports to 1406.4 million kWh and #imports to 94.3 million kWh," the minister wrote.

To note, renewable energy currently accounts for about 17 percent of total energy production in the country. The goal is to raise these figures to 30 percent by 2030. The potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is 27,000 MW, including 3,000 MW in wind energy, 23,000 MW in solar energy, 380 MW in biomass energy, and 520 MW in the energy of mountain rivers.

