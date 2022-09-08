AZPROMO, Hyundai mull cooperation prospects

8 September 2022 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and South Korean company Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. LTD have discussed prospects for cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between AZPROMO's representatives with Hyundai's Regional Director Jang Han Gyu.

During the meeting, information was presented about the favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan, as well as opportunities and implemented investment projects.

The parties also exchanged views on the possibilities of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.'s participation in implemented investment projects.

