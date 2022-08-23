Import of poultry products from Netherlands to Azerbaijan restricted

23 August 2022 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been recorded in the Netherlands Zeeland province, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency, in order to protect Azerbaijan against infectious diseases of animals that can enter its territory from others and in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code of the World Organization for Animal Health, as well as taking into account the principle of zoning, a temporary restriction on imports of live poultry and hatching eggs, poultry meat, finished poultry products and all types of poultry products, containing poultry processing products (with the exception of products subjected to heat treatment that ensures the destruction of the avian influenza virus), feed and feed additives for poultry (with the exception of feed and feed additives of plant origin, as well as obtained by chemical and microbiological synthesis), equipment used for the maintenance, slaughter and processing of poultry, and also for the transit of live birds from Netherlands Zeeland province through the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to strengthen control, an appeal has been made to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan regarding measures in connection with vehicles arriving or transiting from the Netherlands.

--

