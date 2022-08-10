Entrepreneurship Dev't Fun renders $18.4m in loan for Ismayilli District

10 August 2022 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund has rendered AZN31.3 million ($18.4 million) of easy-term loans to 546 business entities in Ismayilli District, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks in a Twitter post.

According to him, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy continues to provide support for investment projects, contributing to the socio-economic development of the country's regions.

