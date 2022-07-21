Azerbaijani sulfuric acid producer to switch to local raw material in 2023

21 July 2022 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The production capacity of Azerbaijan’s Azersulfat LLC plant is 20,000 tons of sulfuric acid per year, and this figure reaches 60 tons per day, Director of the Azersulfat LLC Emil Guliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, Azerbaijan's current demand for sulfuric acid is 10,000 tons per year.

"We have completed testing of equipment by 95 percent. After receiving raw material - sulfur, our central furnace will be launched. After 12 days, we will start producing finished products," he said.

The director noted that the main consumers of the plant's products are the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), gold mining enterprises, textile factories, and others.

"We expect to purchase sulfur at the SOCAR refinery in 2023. Before that, we plan to import it from Turkmenistan and Russia, after which we’ll switch to local raw material," Guliyev also noted. "We’ve already signed contracts for the export of our products to Georgia. The supply is scheduled for the end of August. Contracts have also been signed with local enterprises. We plan to start exporting 98 percent sulfuric acid in the near future."

He added that the Azersulfat LLC plant is an environmentally friendly enterprise, and its emissions into the atmosphere are almost zero.

