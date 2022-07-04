Lithuanian businesses discuss engaging in Karabakh's restoration - ambassador

4 July 2022 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Lithuanian companies are free to participate in restoration projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020], and there are some ongoing discussions, Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas told Trend.

"There might be companies that could be interested, especially considering the fact that Azerbaijan plans to create 'green area' and build smart villages and smart cities in those regions, and the EU countries, including Lithuania, have quite good experience in these spheres," Navikas said.

As the ambassador noted, it will not be a very quick process, because the ongoing de-mining work takes time.

"Another sphere where we can help is the restoration of cultural heritage in areas around Karabakh, and Lithuanian specialists in this area have been already in touch with Azerbaijani counterparts," he added.

Lithuania is especially keen to search for possibilities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in innovative and high-tech sectors (especially in ICT and renewable energy sectors) as well as in agriculture and food industry, Navikas said.

