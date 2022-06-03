Azerbaijan eyes opening DOST Center's branch in Shusha until 2023

3 June 2022 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A branch of the DOST Center is planned to be opened in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] by the end of 2022, Board Chairman of the Agency for Sustainable and Operative Social Security (DOST) Farid Mammadov said, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the regional DOST Center will be established in Barda by the end of this year as well.

"The opening of a new DOST Center is also planned in Baku," he added.

