By Trend

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is supporting the Government of Azerbaijan in the design and implementation of strategies and policies to foster the digital transformation of Azerbaijan’s SME sector, OECD told Trend.

The organization said that a recent highlight of its co-operation with Azerbaijan is in the field of digital transformation of the business sector, with a particular focus on SMEs.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on SMEs, and has also shown the importance of business digitalisation as a way to weather the crisis and remain competitive. Through the process of digital adoption, there is a clear opportunity for SMEs to alter the way of doing business by introducing new technologies to ultimately increase productivity. The limited size of SMEs, however, can act as a barrier due to a lack of financial resources and human capabilities to sustain the digital transformation.

In this context, the OECD is supporting the government of Azerbaijan in the design and implementation of strategies and policies to foster the digital transformation of Azerbaijan’s SME sector. The main objective of this work is to promote SME digitalisation by providing tailored guidance to policy makers through a combination of research, analysis, benchmarking of good practices with OECD member countries, and targeted capacity building activities," said the organization.

OECD said it will hold a launch event in Baku on 27 April 2022 to present the report "Promoting Enterprise Digitalisation in Azerbaijan", which summarises the recommendations provided to Azerbaijan, and offers policy options to accelerate the digital transformation of SMEs.

