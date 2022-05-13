The global satellite system Starlink will provide internet access in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports referring to the company.

According to the interactive map available on the company's website, Starlink internet access will appear in Azerbaijan in 2023.

Starlink is a satellite internet group controlled by SpaceX. It provides internet access in 32 countries where its use has been licensed and aims for global coverage.

Azerbaijan joined the Internet community in 1991 and was one of the first countries of the former Soviet Union to enter the internet community (Intrans provider). The first internet media in the country appeared in 1996.

Over the past years, Azerbaijan has made great progress in broadband internet infrastructure development and its application in all areas of society. In the past 10 years, the number of internet users rose to 80 percent, the rate of broadband internet users to 75 percent, and the rate of household users to 78 percent.

Internet World Statistics reported that as of January 2021, the internet penetration rate was 78.8 percent in Azerbaijan. The number of internet users in the country is about 8 million people. According to the statistics, Azerbaijan is leading in terms of internet penetration among the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

As of 2020, the coverage of the 3G mobile network in Azerbaijan was 97.6 percent, and the coverage of the 4G mobile network was 93 percent. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan will be provided with 5G internet in the coming years.

