Constructive policy pursued under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has ensured macroeconomic and financial stability in the country, and large-scale measures in this direction continue, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

Kazimov made the remark at a meeting with the heads of commercial banks on May 5 in Baku.

He emphasized the goals and objectives set by President Ilham Aliyev to ensure sustainable macroeconomic stability and socio-economic development of Azerbaijan.

Focusing on the stability indicators of the banking sector, the CBA’s chairman highlighted the leading role of the banking system in the development of financial inclusiveness in Azerbaijan.

He stressed that active work will continue in Azerbaijan to increase access to finance, adapt to modern banking challenges, and achieve new goals for sustainable support for the development of the national economy and other areas.

