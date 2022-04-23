By Trend

Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan plans to purchase audit software in 2022, that can be used by small and medium-sized audit organizations and independent auditors, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors Vahid Novruzov told Trend.

According to him, it is also planned to increase the number of measures against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

"It is also planned to create a methodological base for control in a market economy in 2022, prepare relevant proposals and expand the use of high technologies and innovations in the audit system," Novruzov noted.

It is planned to hold a conference on the topic "Reporting and transparency in the digital economy" together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan and with the participation of foreign experts in September 2022, he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz