By Trend

Turkey will temporarily stop the export of red meat, with the exception of Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus, Trend reports citing TASS news agency.

The decision to limit exports is associated with an increase in prices for red meat in the local market, the report noted.

Turkey is introducing a ban on the export of cattle, lamb, and goat meat to ensure supplies in the local market and maintain a balance of supply and demand.

