The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Mar. 7
|
1.7
|
Mar. 14
|
1.7
|
Mar. 8
|
1.7
|
Mar. 15
|
1.7
|
Mar. 9
|
1.7
|
Mar. 16
|
1.7
|
Mar. 10
|
1.7
|
Mar. 17
|
1.7
|
Mar. 11
|
1.7
|
Mar. 18
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0272 manats. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0051 and amounted to 1.8693 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Mar. 7
|
1.8578
|
Mar. 14
|
1.8560
|
Mar. 8
|
1.8578
|
Mar. 15
|
1.8669
|
Mar. 9
|
1.8560
|
Mar. 16
|
1.8646
|
Mar. 10
|
1.8793
|
Mar. 17
|
1.8759
|
Mar. 11
|
1.8703
|
Mar. 18
|
1.8832
|
Average weekly
|
1.8642
|
Average weekly
|
1.8693
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has been increased by 0.0037 manats. The average AZN/RUB rate has raised by 0.0022 manats and amounted to 0.0153 manats per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Mar. 7
|
0.0138
|
Mar. 14
|
0.0128
|
Mar. 8
|
0.0138
|
Mar. 15
|
0.0142
|
Mar. 9
|
0.0131
|
Mar. 16
|
0.0155
|
Mar. 10
|
0.0124
|
Mar. 17
|
0.0177
|
Mar. 11
|
0.0126
|
Mar. 18
|
0.0165
|
Average weekly
|
0.0131
|
Average weekly
|
0.0153
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has been increased by 0.0007 manats. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1153. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0020 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Mar. 7
|
0.1197
|
Mar. 14
|
0.1148
|
Mar. 8
|
0.1197
|
Mar. 15
|
0.1147
|
Mar. 9
|
0.1171
|
Mar. 16
|
0.1157
|
Mar. 10
|
0.1158
|
Mar. 17
|
0.1162
|
Mar.11
|
0.1142
|
Mar. 18
|
0.1155
|
Average weekly
|
0.1173
|
Average weekly
|
0.1153
