By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to raise the interest rate by 0.25 percent from 7.5 percent to 7.75 percent, the CBA told Trend.

According to the message, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor increased from nine percent to 9.25 percent while the lower limit - from six percent to 6.25 percent.

The CBA raised the interest rate from 7.25 percent to 7.5 percent on January 28, 2022. The upper limit of the interest rate corridor increased from eight percent to nine percent, while the lower limit remained unchanged at six percent.

---

