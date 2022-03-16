By Trend

The State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan held a regular auction for the privatization of state property on March 15, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the agency, 16 vehicles were privatized as a result of the auction.

The offer for one of the vehicles exceeded the starting price by 2.5 times. A Honda CR-V car with a starting price of 6,000 manat ($3,529) was purchased for 15,700 manat ($9,235).

Hyundai Sonata car was also purchased for 13,331 manat (#7,841) with a starting price of 6,500 manat ($3,823).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz