By Trend

The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund plans to allocate soft loans worth 140 million manat ($82.3 million) in 2022 for the implementation of 1,902 projects, the fund’s acting board chairman Osman Khaliyev said at a briefing following the results of 2021, Trend reports.

"In early 2021, the strategic plan for the activities of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund for 2021-2023 was approved. Last year, work was done in a number of areas of the strategic plan, including strengthening the institutional framework, accountability, corporate sustainability, as well as on digitalization,” Khaliyev reminded.

“It’s planned to continue the activities in accordance with the strategic plan for 2022. Work will also continue on digitalization and strengthening the institutional framework," he added.

