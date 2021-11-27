By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Nov. 15
|
1,7
|
Nov. 22
|
1,7
|
Nov. 16
|
1,7
|
Nov. 23
|
1,7
|
Nov. 17
|
1,7
|
Nov. 24
|
1,7
|
Nov. 18
|
1,7
|
Nov. 25
|
1,7
|
Nov. 19
|
1,7
|
Nov. 26
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.1907 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0216 and amounted to 1.9103.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Nov. 15
|
1,9479
|
Nov. 22
|
1,9169
|
Nov. 16
|
1,9349
|
Nov. 23
|
1,9100
|
Nov. 17
|
1,9205
|
Nov. 24
|
1,9105
|
Nov. 18
|
1,9257
|
Nov. 25
|
1,9065
|
Nov. 19
|
1,9305
|
Nov. 26
|
1,9076
|
Average weekly
|
1,9319
|
Average weekly
|
1,9103
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0007 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0228. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0005.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Nov. 15
|
0,0234
|
Nov. 22
|
0,0232
|
Nov. 16
|
0,0235
|
Nov. 23
|
0,0227
|
Nov. 17
|
0,0232
|
Nov. 24
|
0,0229
|
Nov. 18
|
0,0234
|
Nov. 25
|
0,0227
|
Nov. 19
|
0,0233
|
Nov. 26
|
0,0225
|
Average weekly
|
0,0233
|
Average weekly
|
0,0228
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0114 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0. 1434. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0186 manat (11.5 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Nov. 15
|
0,1692
|
Nov. 22
|
0,1521
|
Nov. 16
|
0,1686
|
Nov. 23
|
0,1489
|
Nov. 17
|
0,1631
|
Nov. 24
|
0,1334
|
Nov. 18
|
0,1565
|
Nov. 25
|
0,1421
|
Nov. 19
|
0,1528
|
Nov. 26
|
0,1407
|
Average weekly
|
0,162
|
Average weekly
|
0,1434
---