By Trend

The value of Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increased by 14 percent, during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi told Trend.

According to Latifi, the value of Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan for the reporting period amounted to $300 million.

"Thus, Iran exported 466,000 tons of goods worth about $273 million to Azerbaijan in 7 months, which is an increase of 12 percent in value and 19 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year. Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, the exports stood at 389,000 tons worth about $244 million," he added.

The spokesman also noted that Iran imported 15,000 tons of goods worth $27 million from Azerbaijan over 7 months, which is an increase of 93 percent, in value and 258 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year. So, Iran has imported 4,200 tons of goods worth $14 million from Azerbaijan in the same period last Iranian year.

The customs official emphasized that Azerbaijan ranked 12th in Iran’s total exports for 7 months, while 39th in Iran’s total imports.

As reported, Iran's foreign trade turnover for the seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2021) amounted to 98 million tons worth $54.8 billion. The trade turnover increased by 43 percent in terms of value and 16.5 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

So, Iran exported 75.2 million tons of goods worth $27.1 billion in 7 months, which is an increase of 47 percent in terms of value and 15 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

In addition, Iran imported 23.5 million tons of goods worth $27.7 billion within the mentioned period, which is an increase of 38 percent in terms of value and 21 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

