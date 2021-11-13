By Trend

Small and Medium Business (SME) Development Agency of Azerbaijan, on the basis of a memorandum signed with the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD), will hold the next international business forum in Baku, the chairman of the agency's board Orkhan Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, this business forum will help to attract foreign investments to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"The forum will host meetings in the B2B format. About 500 businessmen from 30 countries of the world will take part in the event," he said.

He also noted that the holding of this business forum will also contribute to increasing the investment potential of Azerbaijan.

