The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $14.6billion in the first six months of 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $9.2 billion or 63.2 percent, while imports amounted to $5.3 billion or 36.8 percent.

Overall, the country's foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $3.8 billion.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the country's foreign trade turnover increased by 24.7 percent in actual prices and decreased by 7.7 percent in real terms.

Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 171 countries. Goods were exported to 100 countries and imported from 161 countries.

Furthermore, during the reported period, exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 27.4 percent in an actual term, and by 14 percent in real terms, compared to the same months of 2020, and amounted to $1.1 billion.

The top five countries importing Azerbaijani products were Italy with 35.9 percent of exports, Turkey with 15.7 percent, Russia with 4.7 percent, Georgia with 4.4 percent and India with 4 percent.

In terms of non-oil and gas products export, the most export volume accounts for Russia (34.7 percent), Turkey (26.6 percent), Switzerland (10.1 percent), Georgia (6.9 percent), and the US (2.6 percent).

Azerbaijan's top importers are Russia with 17.1 percent, Turkey with 15.2 percent, China with 12.9 percent, Germany with 6.3 percent, and the United States with 4.3 percent. Italy accounts for 4 percent of the total value of imported goods.

