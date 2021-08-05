By Trend

Azerbaijan temporarily suspended the import of cattle from the Spanish Balearic Islands, the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend on Aug.4.

According to the agency, the reason for suspension is detection of cattle disease, reported by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

In order to protect against infectious diseases of animals, the import of cattle to Azerbaijan from this Spanish region was temporarily limited.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz