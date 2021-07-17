By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 16.6 percent in January-June 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 23.1 billion were produced, which is by 0.3 percent less compared to the same months of last year.

The decrease was due to the decline in production in the oil and gas sector in the country by 3.2 percent, and an increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Some 62.6 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 31.3 percent in the manufacturing sector, 5.2 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 3.7 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 8.8 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 1.2 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal increased by 11.2 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 3.1 times, computers, electronic and optical products by 2.5 times, leather and leather products by 2.2 times, tobacco products by 80.8 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 78.2 percent, electric equipment by 60.6 percent, production of machinery and equipment by 48.3 percent, textile production by 48.1 percent, construction materials by 40.2 percent, paper and cardboard by 34.2 percent, rubber and plastic products by 29.7 percent, wood processing and wood products by 24 percent, textile by 10.7 percent, food products by 8.1 percent and oil products by 5.5 percent.

In the meantime, production of printing products decreased by 52.9 percent, furniture by 24.6 percent, chemical industry by 5.3 percent, beverages by 5 percent, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 47.1 percent and other vehicles by 70.9 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by $184 million or 25.4 percent in the first five months of 2021. During the reported period, the country’s total exports amounted to $8 billion, while the non-oil exports were $907.6 million.

