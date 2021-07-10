By Trend

No final decision has been made so far on acquiring the filling stations network of Ukrainian Glusco company by Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR told Trend.

He was commenting on speculations of Ukrainian media saying that the transaction was closed. Reportedly, Socar New Energy Ltd (SNE) is the new owner of Glusco network.

“We have no final decision yet, since confirmation from the relevant state bodies is required,” Ahmadov said.

Glusco network in Ukraine includes 127 filling stations and 6 oil depots, which the company bought from Russia’s Rosneft.

Glusco is a subsidiary of the Swiss Glusco Energy S.A., which, in turn, is part of the Proton Energy Group S.A.