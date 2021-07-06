By Trend

The United States welcomes the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian detainees in exchange for Armenia sharing information with Azerbaijan that will facilitate humanitarian demining, Trend reports citing the US embassy in Azerbaijan.

“These actions follow Azerbaijan’s June 12 release of Armenian detainees and Armenia’s decision to provide Azerbaijan information to facilitate humanitarian demining. This US-supported effort, facilitated by Georgia, laid the groundwork for further cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The United States also appreciates Russia’s efforts to support regional stability,” the embassy said.

“The United States continues to call for the return of all detainees and the exchange of all data necessary to conduct effective demining of conflict regions. We stand ready to support cooperation and the resolution of outstanding issues in the region. We also continue to urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to reengage in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to negotiate a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement to the conflict,” the statement said.

