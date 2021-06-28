By Trend

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov believes that results achieved under the program will contribute to the formation of highly competitive human capital, the efficiency of human resources, and sustainable economic development of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 28 referring to the minister’s message on Twitter.

“Semi-final of Yukselish competition aimed at identification of professionals and support to innovative management and intellectual resources is being held now,” the minister tweeted.

“At semi-final, we evaluate management skills of participants. I wish every success to all participants of this competition,” he said.

