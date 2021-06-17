By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is participating at the 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition held in Harbin, China on June 15-18.

The country’s participation is supported by the Economy Ministry and the organization of a Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China.

A single stand “Made in Azerbaijan” in 3D format with an area of 1,810 sq/m, demonstrates the products of more than 20 companies related to the carpet weaving, food and beverages industry. In addition, information is provided on the investment, transport-transit and tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani products are advertised on various online platforms at part of the exhibition.

Held since 1990, International Economic and Trade Exhibition is the most important international exhibition in the Chinese Heilongjiang province.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated at the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Prodexpo 2021 and TransRussia 2021 int’l transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair and TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition in Chengdu, China, Global Village International Fair and Arabian Travel Market 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz