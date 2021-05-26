By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the UN have discussed the first-year implementation of the UN-Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021-2025.

At a meeting held between the United Nations Country Team and the government, join work plan for UNSDCF in 2021 was reviewed, opportunities for joint action, funding and resource mobilization, challenges and measures were discussed.

The discussions focused on the UNSDCF’s five priority areas, including inclusive development, public and social services, data for policies, environmental protection, climate change and building a gender-equitable society.

The meeting was chaired by heads of UN agencies and deputy ministers and was attended by 90 participants.

The Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021-2025 was signed on March 1 by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai. The Cooperation Framework, fully compliant with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is based on the principles of human rights, gender equality, sustainable development, resilience and responsibility, including the priorities of socio-economic development, and will cover the entire Azerbaijan’s territory.

The main goals of the Cooperation Framework are to transform the economy, meeting the needs of vulnerable groups of the population, minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and eliminate the consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, emphasizing the role of the document in accelerating the implementation of the SDGs.

The UNSDCF is the fifth UN-Azerbaijan cooperation framework and is based on an analysis of Azerbaijan’s progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The implementation of the Cooperation Framework puts the UN development system reform into practice, emphasizing transparency, accountability and joint action in the delivery of all development results.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz