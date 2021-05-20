By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Chairman and Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor have discussed ways to remove restrictions on the export of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples to Russia.

During the meeting held on May 18, the parties also discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of plant health.

The agency’s chairman briefed the participants on recent efforts to promote food security in the country, and the work done to ensure the health of plants.

Moreover, the sides discussed the enterprises certified for tomatoes export to Russia and the measures currently being taken there. The current situation with joint video inspections, organization of joint training to exchange experiences in the field of plant protection and other issues were discussed during the meeting as well.

Additionally, parties emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in the areas of plant protection and quarantine, as well as food security.

So far, Rosselkhoznadzor has lifted the ban on tomato imports from 126 Azerbaijani enterprises. Currently, the export potential of enterprises that are allowed to export tomatoes is 288,414 tons, which amounts to 160.2 percent of the volume of tomato products exported to Russia in 2020.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples on December 10, citing the necessity to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.

