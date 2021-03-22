By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $66.75 per barrel last week (from Mar.15 through Mar.19), having dropped by $2.17 (3.1 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $66.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $65.83 per barrel last week, decreasing by $2.28 (3.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.07.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $63.49 per barrel, showing a decrease of $2.13 (3.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $65.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.91.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $66.51 per barrel, which is $1.73 (2.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $68.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.72.

Oil grade/date Mar.15, 2021 Mar.16, 2021 Mar.17, 2021 Mar.18, 2021 Mar.19, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $68.82 $68.18 $67.59 $65.17 $64 $66.75 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $67.96 $67.23 $66.66 $64.23 $63.07 $65.83 Urals (EX NOVO) $65.42 $64.73 $64.45 $61.95 $60.91 $63.49 Brent Dated $68.51 $67.97 $67.45 $64.92 $63.72 $66.51

