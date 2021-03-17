By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on March 17, 2021, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The amount of notes was 200 million manat ($117.6 million), and the circulation period - 28 days.

During the auction, 13 investors submitted 20 orders in the price range from 99.52 manat or $58.54 (6.24 percent) to 99.55 manat or $58.56 (5.76 percent).

According to the CBA's decision, the cut-off price of the bonds and the weighted average price amounted to 99.55 manat (5.76 percent). The total amount of orders at nominal prices made up nearly 801.9 million manat ($471.7 million), and the volume of the placed notes - 200 million manat, which shows the excess of demand over supply by nearly five times.

The maturity date is April 14, 2021.

Starting from 2021, the auctions for the placement of notes of the Central Bank are mainly used to regulate liquidity. The main reason why note auctions are preferable to deposit auctions is the further development of the interbank money market.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy the notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar.17)

