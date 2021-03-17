By Trend

The average monthly retail turnover on checks of electronic cash registers in stores amounted to 162 million manat ($95.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said, Trend reports.

The minister noted that in the second quarter of last year, this figure amounted to 192 million manat ($112.9 million), and in the third and fourth quarters - 209 million manat ($122.9 million) and 222 million manat ($130.5 million), respectively.

"The introduction of new-generation cash registers has become an impetus for achieving transparency in trade," Jabbarov emphasized.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Mar.17)

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz