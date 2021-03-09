By Trend

The presentation of ‘EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2020’ was held on March 9, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Over 80 percent of EU companies doing business in Azerbaijan intend to choose our country again as a destination for their economic activity (up from 75 percent a year ago),” the minister said.

“This is another indicator of the growing political and economic reputation of our country,” Jabbarov added.

Earlier, the minister said that business in Azerbaijan is entering a recovery period after the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jabbarov, the results of the first two months of 2021 are encouraging, and, according to preliminary data, tax revenues have been fulfilled by 118.7 percent compared to forecasts.

