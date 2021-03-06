By Trend

More Turkish investors may be attracted to Azerbaijan, Head of the Baku office of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD), Abdurrahman Uzun, told Trend.

"We will do our best for this. Turkish investors have always been interested in the favorable business environment in Azerbaijan," Uzun said.

“As MUSIAD, we look to attract investors from Turkey to different districts of Azerbaijan, especially to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. However, due to COVID-related quarantine, foreign citizens are prohibited from entering the country without a permanent or temporary residence permit. Foreigners arriving for special purposes can enter the country after obtaining a permit under a special procedure. And this sometimes becomes the reason for unnecessary waste of time,” he emphasized.

The MUSAID representative noted that free entry to the country for investors is extremely important both from the point of view of strengthening the economy and in terms of meeting the interests of local businessmen, and there is a need for this.

Uzun added that Turkish investors have a lot of privileges in Azerbaijan, and the main one is relations between the two countries.

“The economic growth of Azerbaijan is undoubtedly a source of pride for Turkey. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are at a high-level today and will continue to develop along an ascending line. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are an example for the whole world,” stressed MUSAID’s representative.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz