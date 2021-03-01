By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fell on March 1 compared with previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 35.5215 manat or $20.89 (1.18 percent), amounting to 2,972.3395 manat or $1,748, and an ounce of silver - by 0.8142 manat or 47 cents (1.75 percent), to 45.6236 manat or $26.83. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 17.68 manat or $10.4 (0.85 percent) and amounted to 2,061.896 manat or $1,212, and per ounce of palladium - by 142.613 manat or $83.89 (3.46 percent), amounting to 3,977.558 manat or $2,339.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 190.5105 manat or $112 (6 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.6907 manat or $1.58 (5.6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 186.2435 manat or $109.5 (9.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 145.2905 manat or $85.46 (3.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 185.4955 manat or $109.1 (6.7 percent), silver - by 15.8045 manat or $9.3 (53 percent), platinum - by 570.656 manat or $335.6 (38.3 percent), and palladium fell in price by 783.4195 manat or $46.08 (16.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 1, 2021 2,972.3395 45.6236 2,061.896 3,977.558 February 26, 2021 3,007.861 46.4378 2,079.576 4,120.171 February 1, 2021 3,162.85 48.3143 1,875.6525 3,832.2675 March 1, 2020 2,786.844 29.8191 1,491.24 4,760.9775 Daily difference: manat -35.5215 -0.8142 -17.68 -142.613 % -1.18 -1.75 -0.85 -3.46 Monthly difference: manat -190.5105 -2.6907 186.2435 145.2905 % -6 -5.6 9.9 3.8 Annual difference: manat 185.4955 15.8045 570.656 -783.4195 % 6.7 53 38.3 -16.5

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 1)

