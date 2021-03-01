By Trend
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fell on March 1 compared with previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 35.5215 manat or $20.89 (1.18 percent), amounting to 2,972.3395 manat or $1,748, and an ounce of silver - by 0.8142 manat or 47 cents (1.75 percent), to 45.6236 manat or $26.83. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 17.68 manat or $10.4 (0.85 percent) and amounted to 2,061.896 manat or $1,212, and per ounce of palladium - by 142.613 manat or $83.89 (3.46 percent), amounting to 3,977.558 manat or $2,339.
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 190.5105 manat or $112 (6 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.6907 manat or $1.58 (5.6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 186.2435 manat or $109.5 (9.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 145.2905 manat or $85.46 (3.8 percent).
On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 185.4955 manat or $109.1 (6.7 percent), silver - by 15.8045 manat or $9.3 (53 percent), platinum - by 570.656 manat or $335.6 (38.3 percent), and palladium fell in price by 783.4195 manat or $46.08 (16.5 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
March 1, 2021
|
2,972.3395
|
45.6236
|
2,061.896
|
3,977.558
|
February 26, 2021
|
3,007.861
|
46.4378
|
2,079.576
|
4,120.171
|
February 1, 2021
|
3,162.85
|
48.3143
|
1,875.6525
|
3,832.2675
|
March 1, 2020
|
2,786.844
|
29.8191
|
1,491.24
|
4,760.9775
|
Daily difference:
|
manat
|
-35.5215
|
-0.8142
|
-17.68
|
-142.613
|
%
|
-1.18
|
-1.75
|
-0.85
|
-3.46
|
Monthly difference:
|
manat
|
-190.5105
|
-2.6907
|
186.2435
|
145.2905
|
%
|
-6
|
-5.6
|
9.9
|
3.8
|
Annual difference:
|
manat
|
185.4955
|
15.8045
|
570.656
|
-783.4195
|
%
|
6.7
|
53
|
38.3
|
-16.5
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 1)
