By Trend

The active participation of banks in financing the real sector is a priority, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be more widely involved with governmental orders, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark at the ‘Tax System in the post-pandemic period’ conference.

“It is necessary to prevent cases of unfair competition. To this end, institutional reforms and new legislative initiatives are planned,” the minister added.

The conference is also being attended by Acting Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli, MPs, experts and entrepreneurs.

---

