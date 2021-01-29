By Trend

Exporting Azerbaijani tomatoes to the EU countries is very possible, Head of EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan proud itself on growing everything and of course Azerbaijani should expand tomatoes export directions as much as possible.

“Azerbaijan is very successful in exporting hazelnuts to many EU countries, has developed good infrastructure for export. As soon as the same thing is done for the tomatoes they can of course go to the EU,” Jankauskas said.

He noted that the EU delegation in Azerbaijan is closely working on several projects for phytosanitary organizations and when considering the tomatoes export the first thing that will be considered is of course their quality.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz